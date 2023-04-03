Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas prices rise in Massachusetts, but still well below national average

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts have risen a bit in the last week, but they are still well below the national average.

The average price for a gallon of regular is now $3.28, AAA said Monday. That's up three cents in a week. 

However, it's 23 cents below the national average of $3.51.

California has the highest average price at $4.83 a gallon. 

WBZ-News Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 5:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.