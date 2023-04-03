Gas prices rise in Massachusetts, but still well below national average
BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts have risen a bit in the last week, but they are still well below the national average.
The average price for a gallon of regular is now $3.28, AAA said Monday. That's up three cents in a week.
However, it's 23 cents below the national average of $3.51.
California has the highest average price at $4.83 a gallon.
