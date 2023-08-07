Watch CBS News
Gas prices up 7 cents in Mass., but still below national average

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts have increased 7 cents from last week, according to AAA, with gas prices averaging $3.74 a gallon compared to last week's $3.67 a gallon.

While gas prices are 19 cents higher than last month's $3.55 a gallon, they are still 64 cents lower than August of last year and 8 cents lower than the national average.

AAA says the increase is due to several factors, including optimism about the economy and higher oil prices.

"Last month's extreme heat played a role in the recent spike in gas prices due to some refineries pulling back, but now operations are getting back to normal," said Mark Schieldrop, public affairs specialist for AAA Northeast. "Coupled with tepid demand and oil prices trending somewhat lower, this may help take the steam out of the tight supply price jolts we've seen lately."

First published on August 7, 2023 / 11:12 AM

