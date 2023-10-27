Watch CBS News
Massachusetts State police search Lake Wampanoag for Gardner murder suspect Aaron Pennington

State police to search Lake Wampangoag for Gardner murder suspect, Aaron Pennington
GARDNER - The search for Gardner murder suspect Aaron Pennington moved to Lake Wampanoag Friday. 

State police say they did not find Pennington in the lake, and that the divers search ended Friday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police have been looking for Pennington, 33, since Sunday morning, after his 30-year-old wife Breanne Pennington was found shot to death in their home on Cherry Street in Gardner.

Aaron Pennington. Worcester District Attorney's Office

The lake is near Camp Collier, which is where police found Pennington's car abandoned Monday night. Officers began a search of the woods in the area Tuesday.

Investigators said Friday there is no specific information that Pennington is in the water.

If you see Pennington do not approach him and call 911 immediately. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

