Funeral services held Saturday for Roderick Jackson, National Grid worker killed in Waltham crash

Funeral for National Grid worker killed in Waltham crash to be held Saturday

Funeral for National Grid worker killed in Waltham crash to be held Saturday

Funeral for National Grid worker killed in Waltham crash to be held Saturday

CAMBRIDGE - Saturday funeral services are planned for the National Grid technician killed on the job in Waltham.

The family of Roderick Jackson is inviting the public to pay its respects at St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Cambridge.

Jackson's family said it is considering legal action against the driver charged with running into the utility crew. Lawyers have called Peter Simon a "repeat offender," based on his criminal history. Simon is facing manslaughter after the incident that killed Jackson, who was working on a line for National Grid, and Waltham police officer Paul Tracey December 6.

"We want justice," said Jackson's brother. "We want to keep my brother's name alive."

The Jackson family has also announced a scholarship in Roderick's name. He was the first in his family to go to college.