Funeral held for Randolph police officer killed in Route 3 crash

RANDOLPH -- A funeral was held Friday for longtime Randolph police officer Michael Beal, who was killed in a rollover crash in Hingham last weekend.

The funeral took place at Saint Bernadette Church in Randolph. Officer Beal was a 35-year veteran of the police force. He was 61.

Beal leaves behind a wife, eight children, and five grandchildren.

Officer Michael Beal was killed in a rollover car crash over the weekend. Randolph Police Department

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said on Saturday that police found Beal on Route 3 and his car crashed and rested in the median. The other car was found stationary in the breakdown lane with damage to the front of it. The person driving that car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The specifics behind what caused the crash are still under investigation.

According to his obituary, Beal was a 1978 graduate of Randolph High School and later graduated from Northeastern before attending the police academy.