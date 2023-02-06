Watch CBS News
Local News

Frozen shark washes up on Cape Cod beach

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Frozen shark on Cape Cod
Frozen shark on Cape Cod 00:27

WEST DENNIS - A photographer on Cape Cod made a unique discovery during a chilly walk on the beach over the weekend.

Amie Medeiros found a frozen shark washed up on the sand on the appropriately named Cold Storage Beach in West Dennis Saturday afternoon.

It was only 10 degrees at the time.

Massachusetts shark biologist John Chisholm tweeted that it's believed to be a male porbeagle shark that washed up a week ago and has been moved around by the tides.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 10:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.