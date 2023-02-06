Frozen shark washes up on Cape Cod beach

WEST DENNIS - A photographer on Cape Cod made a unique discovery during a chilly walk on the beach over the weekend.

Amie Medeiros found a frozen shark washed up on the sand on the appropriately named Cold Storage Beach in West Dennis Saturday afternoon.

It was only 10 degrees at the time.

Massachusetts shark biologist John Chisholm tweeted that it's believed to be a male porbeagle shark that washed up a week ago and has been moved around by the tides.