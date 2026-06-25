France and Norway fans eagerly await match at Boston Stadium

The World Cup Fan Festival in Boston may be packed with fans, but the team hotels are just as mobbed with people trying to catch a glimpse of their favorite players. Norway takes on France at Boston Stadium on Friday. The undefeated teams represent arguably the greatest matchup in Foxboro so far, and it features two of the biggest stars in the world.

"Everybody is here waiting for a reason, to think that they are going to come out," said France fan Patrick McCurry. "All my friends are like you got to walk over and look for Kylian Mbappé. He has walked over a few times."

When Mbappé takes the pitch against Norway, he will stand across from Erling Haaland. At 6'5", the 25-year-old Norwegian sensation stands as tall as Mbappé's popularity.

"Erling is the greatest, no doubt," said Norway fan Thomas Roligheten.

"I'm not going to lie, I am kind of afraid of Mbappé," said Thomas's son Preben.

Norway arrived in Massachusetts on Thursday with the team pulling up to the hotel and their fans.

"They're both undefeated teams. You see Norway jerseys here, you see France jerseys here, they are just kind of nervous, excited," said McCurry.

Some fans believe the teams could rest their superstars for the knockout rounds that start Sunday.

"Both teams have won two matches, so this doesn't matter as much," said Norway fan Christian Sirnes. "I think Erling is the best, but maybe the Norwegian team rests, and does not play. We have a more important game on Tuesday."

"We hope to play against Argentina in the final for revenge to 2022," said France fan Loic Mirad. "Mbappé has scored more than Erling because the team France is better than Norway, so I think the French win the game."

France and Norway are both 2-0 having beat up on Senegal and Iraq in their group stage. The winner of the group is on the line, which will lead to a more favorable matchup in the knockout round.