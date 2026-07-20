18-year-old dies after being pulled from reservoir in Framingham, Massachusetts

An 18-year-old man died after he was pulled from the Foss Reservoir in Framingham, Massachusetts on Monday. He was rushed to a hospital after emergency crews responded to reports of a missing swimmer in distress.

Framingham Police, fire and water rescue teams from across MetroWest were called to the reservoir around 12:15pm after receiving emergency calls about a swimmer who was struggling in the water, went underwater and could no longer be seen.

The 235-acre reservoir is a backup water supply located between the Mass Pike and Route 9, where boating and swimming is prohibited.

Officials say in about an hour, first responders located the 18-year-old in the water near a railroad trestle, pulled them from the water and transported them by rescue boat back to shore. The swimmer was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office is investigating the fatal drowning of the 18-year-old, but no foul play is suspected. Authorities have not released the swimmer's identity.

Several people around that area of Framingham told WBZ-TV that for years, the railroad trestle has been a popular spot for teens and others to jump from into the water during summer months.

Framingham is a city in Massachusetts about 20 miles west of Boston.