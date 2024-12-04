Four Seas Ice Cream shop, a Cape Cod favorite, sold to new owners

CENTERVILLE - A popular Cape Cod ice cream shop that went on the market earlier this year for $3 million has been sold. The sale of Four Seas Ice Cream was finalized on Wednesday, according to real estate company Carey Commercial Inc.

The final price and terms of the sale were not made public. But it sounds like the new owners want to continue scooping ice cream at the property, which has been run by Doug Warren and his wife Peggy since 2000.

"We are trained in the operation of ice cream businesses and prepared to dedicate our full-time effort to making this a success that we and the Warren family can continue to be proud of," buyers Josh and Leslie McElhattan said in a statement.

Four Seas Ice Cream history

Four Seas Ice Cream was founded in 1934 and is said to be the third-oldest ice cream parlor in New England. Celebrities like Taylor Swift, Adam Sandler and Ryan Reynolds have been spotted at the shop, and WBZ-TV viewers voted it one of the 50 best ice cream shops in Massachusetts back in 2021.

The homemade ice cream flavors at Four Seas include black raspberry, cookie dough, "chip chocolate" and penuche pecan. A news article from the 1980s says that Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis had her favorite peach ice cream from Four Seas served at a Hyannis Port celebration.

High interest in Four Seas Ice Cream

The realtor said the interest in buying the one-acre property on South Main Street was unprecedented and they received more than 40,000 inquiries. The ice cream shop remained open during the sale process.

"Continuity of the operation was a frequent topic among the prospective buyers," Carey Commercial said. "That's a testament to the momentum of the long-established business that Four Seas Ice Cream is."