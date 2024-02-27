Popular Cape Cod ice cream shop listed for $3 million

CENTERVILLE - Nearly 100 years after opening on Cape Cod, Four Seas Ice Cream in Centerville is on the market.

The beloved ice cream shop, popular with celebrities like Taylor Swift, Adam Sandler and members of Aerosmith, opened in 1934.

Doug Warren and his wife, Peggy, took over the business from his parents in 2000. The shop near Craigville Beach is a staple in the area and for people vacationing on Cape Cod. The Warrens said they hope that whoever buys the store will love it as much as they do.

"We've gotten a lot of calls from alumni looking to possibly buy it, which would be phenomenal," said Doug Warren. "One of them, the three children worked there, the parents worked there, and one of the kids, three of their four kids worked there for us, too. So to have someone like that - that legacy - they know what they are getting themselves into, so it would be wonderful if it worked that way.

The shop, which went on the market Friday, is going for $3 million.