Former Celtic Eric Montross dead at 52 after battle with cancer

BOSTON -- Eric Montross, who won an NCAA title with North Carolina and played nine seasons in the NBA, has passed away following a battle with cancer. Montross was 52.

Montross won an NCAA title with the Tar Heels in 1993 and earned All-American honors during his junior and senior seasons. He broke into the NBA in 1994 after the Boston Celtics drafted him ninth overall.

The 7-foot center had a solid rookie season for Boston, averaging 10.0 points and 7.3 rebounds over 78 games, including 75 starts. But he took a step back in his second season, and was traded to the Dallas Mavericks after his second season.

Montross never regained the level of play he enjoyed during his rookie season, and bounced around with the Mavs, the New Jersey Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Detroit Pistons, and the Toronto Raptors before retiring in 2003. He averaged 4.5 points and 4.6 rebounds over 465 career games.

The Montross family announced in March that he was diagnosed with cancer, and on Monday, shared the news of his passing.

"The family of Eric Montross (Laura, Sarah, Andrew and Megan) is announcing that he passed away on Sunday, December 17, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Chapel Hill. Eric was diagnosed with cancer in March 2023, and his family is grateful for the tremendous support and the truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he battled with his signature determination and grace," the family announced via a statement released through UNC.

"They also thank the many members of the medical community—and particularly those at UNC Lineberger Cancer Center—who matched his fight with equal passion. To know Eric was to be his friend, and the family knows that the ripples from the generous, thoughtful way that he lived his life will continue in the lives of the many people he touched with his deep and sincere kindness."