Robert Kraft among 7 Massachusetts residents on Forbes 400 Richest People in America list

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Fidelity president Abigail Johnson are among seven Massachusetts billionaires featured on the Forbes 400 Richest People in America list for 2022.

Johnson has the highest net worth among Massachusetts residents at $20.5 billion, No. 29 overall. Kraft is the next highest from the state on the list, coming in at No. 59 overall with a net worth of $10.6 billion.

Johnson's siblings Edward Johnson and Elizabeth Johnson come in at No. 133 and No. 196, respectively.

Robert Hale Jr., New Balance owner Jim Davis, and Amos Hostetter Jr. round out the Massachusetts businesspeople on the list.

Elon Musk topped the annual Forbes list with $251 billion ahead of Jeffrey Bezos and Bill Gates.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 11:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

