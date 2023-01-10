Watch CBS News
Local News

Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, Paramore to headline Boston Calling 2023

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, and Paramore will headline this year's Boston Calling in 2023. The music festival will take place over three days during Memorial Day weekend. 

There will be more than 50 performers throughout the weekend, including: Alanis Morissette, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Queens of the Stone Age, The National, Noah Kahan, Bleachers, Niall Horan, The Flaming Lips, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Mt. Joy, Maren Morris, and many more.

Foo Fighters will play Friday, The Lumineers will play Saturday and Paramore will play Sunday. 

Tickets will go on sale on January 12. 

 The Foo Fighters were set to headline the 2022 Boston Calling Music Festival but dropped out after days after drummer Taylor Hawkins died. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 10:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.