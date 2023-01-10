Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, Paramore to headline Boston Calling 2023
BOSTON -- Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, and Paramore will headline this year's Boston Calling in 2023. The music festival will take place over three days during Memorial Day weekend.
There will be more than 50 performers throughout the weekend, including: Alanis Morissette, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Queens of the Stone Age, The National, Noah Kahan, Bleachers, Niall Horan, The Flaming Lips, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Mt. Joy, Maren Morris, and many more.
Foo Fighters will play Friday, The Lumineers will play Saturday and Paramore will play Sunday.
Tickets will go on sale on January 12.
The Foo Fighters were set to headline the 2022 Boston Calling Music Festival but dropped out after days after drummer Taylor Hawkins died.
