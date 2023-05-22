Foo Fighters announce drummer Josh Freese as successor to Taylor Hawkins ahead of Boston Calling

BOSTON - The Foo Fighters are coming to Boston Calling this weekend with a new face. The band has added Josh Freese on drums, following the sudden death of their longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.

Freese was introduced in a livestream on Sunday. He's a veteran drummer who has previously played with Nine Inch Nails, The Offspring, Sting and Weezer, among many others. He also played with the Foo Fighters during a London tribute show for Hawkins in 2022, even playing on the late drummer's very own drum kit.

According to a post on his Instagram page showcasing a photo of Hawkins' drum set, Freese said he insisted playing the drums set for the London tribute show, saying "I want THAT energy to be up on THAT stage."

In the same post, Freese reflected on his friendship with Hawkins, saying the two often bonded on how they felt like they "were the only 2 guys from (Orange County) in the room."

Hawkins died in March of 2022 at 50 years old while on tour in Colombia.

In January, the Foo Fighters shared that they planed to continue on as a band, saying, "Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward."

"And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

The Foo Fighters will play at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Wednesday.