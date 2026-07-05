U.S. lead scorer Folarin Balogun will play in World Cup match against Belgium after suspension is lifted

Lead U.S. Men's National Team scorer Folarin Balogun will be eligible to play in the World Cup match against Belgium tomorrow, after FIFA's disciplinary committee lifted a red card suspension he received on Wednesday.

The news was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by U.S. Soccer. The organization said that it is "pleased" that Balogun will be able to compete at the match in Seattle, Washington.

FIFA did not revoke the red card entirely. The organization said in a statement that Balogun is on probation for one year, and if he "commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced."

Referees called it a "serious foul" when Balogun collided with a Bosnian defender while trying to get in position for a pass in the second half of the United States' match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Balogun raked his cleats down the player's leg and landed on his ankle. Balogun was sent off after a referee punished him with a red card following a VAR review. The U.S. went on to win the match, but Balogun's suspension was set to keep him from Monday's game.

The call was immediately controversial: Red flags are meant to be used for intentionally dirty plays, and Balogun's actions appeared accidental. Players on the USMNT told CBS News they disagreed with the decision. Typically, red card suspensions are not eligible for appeal.

FIFA or U.S. Soccer did not say why the decision was overturned. A spokesperson for U.S. Soccer said the organization was "engaged in the process" to get Balogun back.

The disciplinary committee reserves the right to fully or partially suspend disciplinary action. A similar decision was made for Cristiano Ronaldo, who picked up a red card against Ireland that would have kept him from playing in the opening match of the World Cup for Portugal.

President Trump posted on social media praising FIFA's decision, saying the organization did "what was right" and reversed "a great injustice."

Star USMNT player Christian Pulisic told CBS News that Balogun is "super happy" with the decision, as is the rest of the team.

"Just a big smile on his face and all of ours," Pulisic said.

Pulisic and fellow USMNT players Alex Freeman and Chris Richards told CBS News that they are focused on mentally preparing for the match on Monday. Pulisic said that Balogun has been practicing with the team despite the suspension, and Freeman said no matter what, Balogun had intended to "be here for the team."

With Balogun's suspension lifted, he will be able to "bring physicality" and "hold up play," Freeman said. Richards said that Balogun's return "gives us a little bit more confidence" heading into the match.

"He brings a lot of space, a lot of power," Freeman said.

Balogun has scored three goals so far in the World Cup. His offensive presence will likely be on display against Belgium, as the USMNT looks to enter the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.