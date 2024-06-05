Flamingo sighting on Cape Cod has bird-watchers buzzing

DENNIS – A Cape Cod fisherman may have captured the first pictures of a wild flamingo in Massachusetts.

The man has asked to remain anonymous. He was fishing at Chapin Beach in Dennis around 6 p.m. on Sunday when he spotted something in the water. The fisherman thought it was debris, so he ventured over to pick it up. As he got closer, he realized that it was a flamingo. He took out his phone and snapped several photos. Another person in a kayak came over as well. They were also in disbelief.

The fisherman's wife posted the flamingo pictures onto bird watching social media groups. The thought of a flamingo in Massachusetts brought interest and scrutiny. People online began to question the validity of the photos. The fisherman opened his phone and showed the pictures to WBZ. They were still "live" photos on his iPhone and were not doctored.

The flamingo seen on a Dennis beach Courtesy photo

The excitement has brought birdwatchers to Chapin Beach hoping to spot the animal. The fisherman saw the bird on Sunday, but birdwatchers say it was also seen on Monday.

If the animal is wild, it will be the first confirmed sighting of a wild flamingo in Massachusetts. According to the Massachusetts Avian Records Committee, there have been two other flamingo sightings in the state, and both came in the mid-1960's. The first one was in Natick, but it was believed to be an escapee from a Westwood resident who got two flamingos from the Dominican Republic. The second sighting was on Plum Island, but there remains questions about whether it was wild or not.