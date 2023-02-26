5-year-old boy hit by car while crossing street to play in Foxboro neighborhood

FOXBORO - A five-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Foxboro Saturday morning.

It happened on Central Street around 11 a.m. Officers said a five-year-old boy was hit by a passing car when he tried to cross the street.

The boy, who police said was not a Foxboro resident and was visiting family in the area, was outside playing with family members when the crash occurred. He was on his way to play with other children in the neighborhood when he was hit.

He was rushed to Hasbro Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver, a Foxboro man, remained on scene and was cooperative. He sustained no injuries in the crash.

Foxboro police said an initial investigation shows speed was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.