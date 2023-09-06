Three O-line starters, plus DeVante Parker and Jack Jones, listed on Patriots' first injury report

BOSTON -- The Patriots officially begin their season on Sunday. They're not as healthy as you might expect a team to be for a season opener.

The Patriots listed five players -- all starters -- on their injury report for Wednesday, with all five players being classified as limited.

Three starters on the offensive line -- left tackle Trent Brown and guards Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu -- were in that group. Brown was listed with an illness, Strange has a knee issue, and Onwenu was listed with an ankle ailment, as he is still working back from offseason ankle surgery.

On the outside, wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) and cornerback Jack Jones (hamstring) were also questionable.

The Eagles, meanwhile, listed just one player on their injury report, with cornerback Josh Jobe limited at Wednesday's practice due to illness.

