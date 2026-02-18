Arson investigation underway after string of fires in Fitchburg, Massachusetts

A Fitchburg, Massachusetts fire that left seven people displaced is being investigated to determine if it was started intentionally. It's the latest in a string of several fires in the same neighborhood over a span of just several days.

The Fitchburg Fire Department Arson Squad is investigating a fire at a multi-family home on Myrtle Ave. One person was hospitalized Wednesday following the fire.

Authorities say the fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and a primary search of the home led to a victim being found on the second floor.

"That victim was extricated over a ladder. He was assessed by EMS on scene and then transported to a local hospital for further assessment," Fitchburg Fire Chief Dante Suarez said.

According to the chief, the flames were contained to the first floor of the building. However, this wasn't the first fire in the neighborhood this week.

"We've had a string of fires in this neighborhood, in this general area. We've had three over the last few days," he said.

The cause of the fires has not yet been determined. But the fires leave Fitchburg resident Brenda Martinez fearful of a potential arsonist on the loose.

"That's definitely worrisome," she said. "We actually do own a house, so what if our house is next or someone in our neighborhood?"

Authorities say each of the fires are under investigation by the Fitchburg Fire Department, Fitchburg Police Department, and the state Fire Marshall's office.