Here's where the biggest brush fires are burning in Massachusetts amid a red flag warning

Crews struggle to put out fires in Massachusetts amid red flag warning

LYNN - Massachusetts is under a red flag warning until 6 p.m. on Friday as the state continues to see an unprecedented number of brush fires this fall.

There have been 167 fires in the last seven days, according to the state, and 317 in November alone. As of Thursday, 68% of the state was in severe drought, and the latest forecast shows no rain in sight.

Where are brush fires burning in Massachusetts?

The most recent wildfire activity briefing from the Department of Conservation & Recreation says fires have burned 440 acres of land in the past week.

Map of Massachusetts brush fires in the past week. Mass DCR

Below is list of the biggest fires currently burning in Massachusetts, and where efforts to contain the flames stand.

Lynn Woods fire - 427 acres

Firefighters reported "heavy smoldering and creeping fire" at Mt. Gilead in the Lynn Woods Reservation. The fire is burning 427 acres and is 20% contained.

People walk along a path near flames on the forest floor, in Lynn Woods Reservation, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Lynn, Mass. Steven Senne / AP

Middleton Pond fire - 242 acres

The Middleton Fire Department said Thursday that residents can expect to see more smoke, especially in the Lake and Forest street areas. Crews have been battling fire in the area for weeks and are monitoring perimeter roads to put out hot spots and flames.

Cain Hill fire (Salem/Lynn) - 140 acres

The 140-acre Cain Hill fire dropped to 60% containment and has been getting even smokier due to weather conditions, fire officials said.

Boxford State Forest fire (North Andover) - 128 acres

The Old Forest fire in North Andover's Boxford State Forest started in late October and was held to five acres until it broke containment on Wednesday amid high winds. Now the fire is estimated to be 40% contained and burning 128 acres. The state says this fire has "high" potential for growth.

REMINDER: Boxford State Forest is closed to the public. This includes all access off of Sharpeners Pond Road. Here... Posted by North Andover Fire Department on Thursday, November 14, 2024

The Boxford State Forest is currently closed to the public because of the fires.

Moose Meadow fire (Montgomery) - 60 acres

Outside of Springfield, a 60-acre fire is burning at Moose Meadow in Montgomery. Firefighters are monitoring the flames and do not believe there are any threats to its containment.

Fitzgerald fire (Northampton) - 55 acres

A 55-acre fire in Northampton is 85% contained. Firefighters are continuing to patrol and monitor the fire.