FEMA denies funding to help Massachusetts communities hit by historic flooding in September

BOSTON - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied funding for Massachusetts communities hit by historic flooding in the fall.

FEMA said the damage was not severe enough to warrant federal aid. "Based on our review of all the information available, it has been determined that the damage caused by this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state, local governments, and voluntary agencies to recover from," FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell wrote in a letter to Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey dated February 11.

Flooding in Leominster in September left cars under water. CBS Boston

Leominster and surrounding communities were in a state of emergency in September when 11 inches of rain fell in five hours, causing catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, flooded basements, broke up driveways and destroyed homes. At the time, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Emergency for Leominster, Fitchburg and Lunenburg.

Many residents were evacuated from the city, and Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella called in every police officer and firefighter to perform rescues and stop cars from entering flooded roadways. Mazzarella said that the storm caused between $25 million and $45 million in damage to the city's infrastructure, a level of devastation not seen since the hurricane of 1936. In October, FEMA walked through Leominster to assess the damage.

A home and driveway were damaged by flooding in Leominster. CBS Boston

Healey plans to appeal the decision.

"Our administration is deeply disappointed that FEMA denied our request for a major disaster declaration for damage caused by extreme weather in September. We submitted a strong request based on the severe local impacts this storm had on our communities. We plan to appeal this decision and will do everything we can to continue our advocacy with our federal partners and support our communities," Karissa Hand, spokesperson for Governor Maura Healey, responded in a statement.

"As Administrator Criswell stated in her letter to Governor Healey, it has been determined that the damage caused by this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state, local governments, and voluntary agencies to recover from. FEMA Region 1 stands ready to assist the Commonwealth with documenting additional damage to support an appeal if they choose to pursue that option," said a FEMA Region 1 spokesperson.

The Healey Administration will distribute $5 million in state funds that have been set aside for communities impacted by the September floods.