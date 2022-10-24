Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI to search Concord River in Billerica for 'specific evidence in an ongoing investigation'

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FBI to search Concord River in Billerica for evidence in investigation
FBI to search Concord River in Billerica for evidence in investigation 00:19

BILLERICA - An FBI underwater search team from New York will search the Concord River in Billerica Monday morning.

One lane on the River Street bridge will be closed starting at 9 a.m.  

According to the FBI's Boston office, they're looking for "specific evidence in an ongoing investigation."

Boston FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera said the team is "not looking for human remains and there is no associated threat to public safety."

It's not clear yet if the search is related to the Judith Chartier case. Chartier was last seen leaving a party in Billerica on June 5, 1982 when she was 17 years old. Her remains and her car were found in the river in Billerica in November 2021.

There's no word yet on how Chartier died.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 7:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.