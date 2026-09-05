Pickup truck driver killed in head-on crash involving utility truck in Dedham

A pickup truck driver was killed in a head-on crash involving a utility truck in Dedham, Massachusetts, late Friday night.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m. in the area of 961 Washington Street, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Witnesses say one of the vehicles was on fire. The road was shut down as police investigated the crash.

A pickup truck driver was killed in a crash involving a utility truck in Dedham, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

The driver of the pickup truck, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office and Dedham Police. Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the Crime Scene Services Section, and the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section are also assisting in the investigation.

No other information has been released.