80-year-old man killed in Haverhill fire caused by smoking, investigators say

HAVERHILL -- The man who was killed by a fire in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon was identified Monday as 80-year-old Richard Wallace. A dog also died in the fire.

Crews responded to 9th Avenue just before 4:45 p.m. and found smoke coming from the second floor of a home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment where it started.

The fire was sparked by smoking materials, according to State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

"That investigation determined that the fire started in the area of a recliner near the front left of the second floor, where numerous cigarettes and a lighter were observed," Ostroskey said in a statement Monday.

"On behalf of the Haverhill Fire Department, I want to express our condolences to Mr. Wallace's family and loved ones," Fire Chief Robert O'Brien said in the statement. "I also want to remind everyone in our community that the unsafe use of smoking materials is the leading cause of fire deaths. If you smoke or have guests who do, please remember to put it out, all the way, every time."

Fires caused by smoking have killed about 50 people in Massachusetts in the last five years, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said.