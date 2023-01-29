One person, dog die in fire in multi-family home in Haverhill

HAVERHILL - A person and a dog died in a fire at a multi-family home on 9th Avenue in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon.

A person and a dog died in a fire at a multi-family home on 9th Avenue in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon. CBS Boston

The Haverhill Fire Department responded to the scene just before 4:45 and found smoke coming from the second floor of the home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment where it started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.