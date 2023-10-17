Fantasy Football position previews: Top plays for Week 7

BOSTON -- Bye weeks and injuries are about to wreak havoc on your fantasy football roster. But we're here to help.

Several quarterbacks will be resting on their bye week (Dak Prescott and Joe Burrow, to name a few) or resting their ailment (like Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence). At running back, Christian McCaffrey and David Montgomery are out with injuries, while Tony Pollard and Derrick Henry are among the backs on byes. And while receivers haven't been hit as hard with the injury bug, some of them will see a dip in production with backups throwing them the ball.

Roster construction could be a bit difficult this week, but we're here to pass along some assistance. Without further ado, here's a look at the best plays at each position -- plus a few wild cards -- from CBS Sports fantasy football expert Chris Towers:

Quarterbacks

1. Jalen Hurts vs. Miami

2. Patrick Mahomes vs. LAC

3. Josh Allen @ New England

4. Lamar Jackson vs. Detroit

5, Tua Tagovailoa @ Philadelphia

And if you're a Patriots fan that rides or dies with Mac Jones, he is ranked 23rd heading into his matchup with the Bills. (Good luck with that.)

Running Backs

1. Austin Ekeler @ Kansas City

2. Bijan Robinson @ Tampa Bay

3. Alvin Kamara vs. Jacksonville

4. Josh Jacobs @ Chicago

5. Raheem Mostert @ Philadelphia

It's weird to see someone other than McCaffrey atop the list when the 49ers superstar isn't on a bye. His backups Jordan Mitchell (25th) and Elijah Mitchell (39th) should get plenty of run against Minnesota on Monday night if you're desperate.

Buffalo's James Cook is the No. 14 running back against the New England defense, while Rhamondre Stevenson checks in at No. 19. Bills second-stringer Latavius Murray is at No. 29, while Ezekiel Elliott is your 35th-ranked running back for Week 7.

Wide Receivers

1. Tyreek Hill @ Philadelphia

2. Cooper Kupp vs. Pittsburgh

3. Stefon Diggs @ New England

4. Keenan Allen @ Kansas City

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown @ Baltimore

If you want to play someone else against a questionable New England secondary, Buffalo's Gabe Davis is ranked 31st this week. New England's Kendrick Bourne is coming off a 10-catch game and is right below Davis at No. 33, while DeVante Parker is at No. 48 after his one-catch (and one big non-catch) effort against the Raiders last week.

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce vs. L.A. Chargers

2. T.J. Hockenson vs. San Francisco

3. Sam LaPorta @ Baltimore

4. Mark Andrews vs. Detroit

5. Dallas Goedert vs. Miami

New England's Hunter Henry is your lucky No. 13 tight end this week.

