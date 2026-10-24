1 injured after being trapped under truck that struck Fall River apartment building

One person was injured after getting trapped under a truck that crashed into an apartment building in Fall River, Massachusetts, Saturday morning, police said.

The crash happened at 646 Brayton Avenue at around 7 a.m.

Images from the crash show the front of the truck on top of a couch in a room on the first floor of the building after destroying the wall.

A truck crashed into a Fall River, Massachusetts, apartment building on Saturday morning, leaving one person injured. Fall River Emergency Medical Services

Police said first responders arrived at the scene and found one person stuck in the truck and one of the building's occupants trapped under it.

Emergency services were able to rescue the building's occupant, and they were taken to Rhode Island Hospital Trauma Center with what police described as "non-life-threatening injuries."

National Grid responded to the crash and cut the power due to live wires with sparks coming from the building during rescue efforts.

Fall River Emergency Medical Services said two other people were also taken to the hospital, though it's unclear whether they had any injuries.

The driver of the truck was taken into custody at the scene but police did not say what charges they might face. The crash is still under investigation.

The Fall River Fire Department responded to the crash alongside police, emergency medical services and the National Grid.