FAA appoints safety team after 2 close calls at Logan Airport

BOSTON - The Federal Aviation Administration has created a new safety team after a string of close calls at Logan Airport.

The FAA National Airspace System Safety Review Team will look at ways to make the nation's air traffic system safer and more reliable. This follows a March safety summit after several close calls at airports, including two at Logan Airport - when a Jet Blue flight was forced to abort its landing because of a private plane on the runway and when two United Airlines planes clipped wings on the tarmac.

The team will start work in May and have a final recommendation by October.