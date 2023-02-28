JetBlue flight and Learjet have 'close call' at Logan Airport, FAA says

BOSTON - A JetBlue flight and a Learjet had a "close call" at Logan Airport Monday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

In a statement released Tuesday, the FAA said "the pilot of a Learjet 60 took off without clearance while JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land on an intersecting runway" just before 7 p.m.

JetBlue flight 206 was coming from Nashville on Monday.

"The pilot of the JetBlue aircraft took evasive action and initiated a climb-out as the Learjet crossed the intersection. The FAA will determine the closest proximity between the two aircraft as part of the investigation," the agency said.

According to FlightAware, the JetBlue flight landed at Logan at 7:13 p.m., 14 minutes late.

The Learjet was operated by HopAJet as a charter flight, the FAA said.

No injuries were reported.