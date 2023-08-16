Watch CBS News
American Airlines, Spirit jets have close call at Logan Airport

By WBZ-News Staff

FAA investigating incident between two jets at Logan Airport
BOSTON - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a runway incident involving two passenger jets at Logan Airport.

An American Airlines jet was given permission to take off Monday at about 1 p.m. when an air traffic controller saw a Spirit Airlines plane come close to that runway. That controller canceled the take-off clearance for the American Airlines jet as it was rolling down the runway.

This comes after the FAA appointed a safety team in April to look at ways to make the nation's air traffic system safer and more reliable. In March, a JetBlue flight was forced to abort its landing at Logan because of a private plane on the runway. That same month, two United Airlines planes clipped wings on the tarmac. In May, a Cape Air flight rolled off the runway at Logan.

The FAA said the move was made out of an abundance of caution.

August 15, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

