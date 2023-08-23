Ezekiel Elliott is loving life with the Patriots

FOXBORO -- After sitting at home for much of the offseason, Ezekiel Elliott is happy to bring a boatload of vigor to the New England Patriots. And the 28-year-old running back said that he has plenty of that to offer heading into his seventh NFL season.

"I was at home for a long time so I have a lot of energy. I think I missed the first 17 practices of camp so I thought I definitely should come in and be an energizer boost," Elliott told reporters after Wednesday's practice, his first time chatting with the gathered media in Foxboro since signing with the Patriots. "The transition has been good. I've been getting along with the team and I love the coaches, this atmosphere."

Signed by New England last week, Elliott hit the field with his new team in Green Bay for joint practices with the Packers but sat out Saturday's exhibition contest. He may see his first game action with his new team Friday night when the Patriots close out their preseason in Tennessee against the Titans.

Despite not having a full training camp, Elliott is confident that he's ready to hit the field running for the Patriots.

"I was at home but I was working my tail off. I did one day of conditioning and they threw me in there. I feel good and I think I'm ready to play," he said. "Still getting into the playbook to get to know it the way that I should, but I'm getting there."

Elliott and the Cowboys parted ways this offseason after he spent the first six years of his career in Dallas. The Patriots signed him to give Rhamondre Stevenson a solid backup in the backfield, and he brings a certain power element to New England's stable of running backs.

"When you look at my playing style and the culture of this team, I think it's a great match," Elliott said Wednesday. "I think it's a good fit."

Elliott has quickly endeared himself to his new teammates, with many of them praising his work ethic and fun nature since he joined the team. He believes that is an important part of building a successful team.

"Part of a winning program is camaraderie and being with your teammates. Create those bonds off the field and it will carry over to the field," he said.

He's also enjoyed his time with Bill Belichick thus far.

"He's a great coach. He's a funny guy and demands excellence from this team, and he knows how to get it out of you," said Elliott.

After being the lead back in Dallas for five seasons, Elliott was pretty much demoted last season. He lost his starting job to Tony Pollard and was essentially relegated to goal-line rushes. Now the three-time Pro Bowler is looking to make an impact on the Patriots, but doesn't think what happened last year will fuel his drive any more or any less.

"I don't think any outside entity could put more pressure on me than the expectations I have on myself. I'm not about proving anything, just going out and showing what type of playing I am," he said.