Eversource, National Grid customers could see 10% drop in natural gas bills

By Michael P. Norton, State House News Service

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, FEBRUARY 28, 2023 (State House News Service) - State regulators have approved additional gas supply rate reductions, and customers will see lower costs beginning on March 1 and lasting until May 1.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities announced Tuesday its approval of rate reductions for Eversource Gas of Massachusetts and Boston Gas Company, doing business as National Grid, gas customers.

"On average, the decreases will result in a monthly bill decrease of about 10 percent for a typical residential heating customer. Eversource serves approximately 300,000 customers, and National Grid serves approximately 950,000 customers," the DPU said.

National Grid and Eversource Gas of Massachusetts previously lowered gas supply rates effective Feb. 1, 2023, and Dec. 1, 2022, respectively. The DPU said the newest rate decreases are due to "updated forecasts in customer usage and the market-based price of natural gas over the course of the winter period."

"We're glad to see continued reductions in natural gas prices, and we will continue to seek out ways to deliver relief to our residents," said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. "These volatile gas prices underscore the importance of Massachusetts' transition to clean and affordable energy. The Healey-Driscoll Administration is working urgently to deliver relief and a more stable energy future for our residents."

Customers across Massachusetts continue to struggle with a surge in winter electricity bills.