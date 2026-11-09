Rifle fired during soccer game fight in Everett, Massachusetts, police say

A 25-year-old is due in court after police say he fired a rifle at a soccer game in Everett, Massachusetts, Sunday night.

The shooting happened at about 8:45 p.m. at Rivergreen Park next to the Malden River. It was initially reported to police that the shooter had an AK-47 machine gun.

"It was determined that there was a dispute during the soccer game and the male went to his vehicle, took out the AK-47 and fired off one round," Everett Police Chief Paul Strong said in a statement Sunday night.

Police asked all units to respond, but the shooter got away. Early Monday morning, police executed a search warrant at a Wellington Avenue home. There they seized an M1 Carbine semi-automatic rifle and arrested Bryan Villeda Pineda.

Pineda is facing several firearm-related charges. He's set to be arraigned in Malden District Court later on Monday.

Everett is directly north of Boston across the Mystic River.