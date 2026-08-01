Man charged after allegedly kidnapping and raping door-to-door saleswoman in Everett

A 67-year-old man has been charged after allegedly kidnapping and raping a door-to-door saleswoman in Everett, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's office.

The woman had allegedly knocked on the door of the man's home on Fremont Avenue to sell him a phone plan, the DA said. The man threatened the woman with several weapons before "holding her against her will in his home and sexually assaulting her."

The man was identified as Everett resident James Mugford. He has been charged with aggravated rape, kidnapping in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He was arrainged in Malden District Court on July 23 and ordered to be held without bail after being deemed dangerous by a judge. He will return to court on August 28.

Neighbors said that Mugford was well known in the neighborhood and frequently painted lawn signs for residents. Ellen Summers said she watched the police arrive at Mugford's house from her kitchen.

"I can't believe it happened," Ellen's husband Bill said.

Everett, Massachusetts is around 4 miles from the heart of Boston.