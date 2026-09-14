Everett City Hall to remain closed for second week after cybersecurity incident

As Everett City Hall remains closed for a second week, Mayor Robert Van Campen tried to provide an update on the cybersecurity incident detected over Labor Day weekend. The mayor acknowledged what he described as an "incredibly frustrating situation," but said it's still not safe to reveal what they've learned so far in the investigation.

"I know this has been disruptive. I know people want answers. We want to provide those answers," Van Campen said at a city council meeting Monday night.

The mayor did thank city employees for finding other ways to serve the public. Essential services across the city, including police and fire, schools and the library, have remained fully operational.

"Our cybersecurity professionals are also reviewing the nature and scope of the incident. If that process determines that any individuals require notification regarding their personal information, the city will notify those individuals and will follow all applicable legal requirements," he said.

The mayor promised to continue updating the city council and the public. Until they know more, neighbors admit they're a little worried.

"With all you know that's happening today, selling information, stuff like that. It is kind of scary a little bit. We receive how many calls a day from scammers? Who knows who's behind this right now. Hopefully they can figure this out soon and then at least let the community know what's going on," said one Everett neighbor, who was turned away from City Hall last week.

City Hall will remain closed to the public through this Thursday, Sept. 17. The Connolly Center will continue to provide some municipal services in the meantime.