New Hampshire police search for escaped fugitive considered armed and dangerous

Police in Salem, New Hampshire, are searching for a wanted fugitive considered to be armed and dangerous.

Residents in the area of Millville and Taylor Streets were asked to shelter in place, police said Tuesday night.

Police identified the suspect as Daquhan Cromer. He is described as a Black male, 215 pounds and 6 feet 2 inches tall.

Police in Salem, New Hampshire, are searching for Daquhan Cromer. Salem, New Hampshire Police

He was last seen in the area of Millville Street by Taylor Street wearing a white tank top and dark pants. Heavily armed police have been searching those neighborhoods, combing through backyards and streets.

Police say Cromer is a wanted fugitive from justice with an escape warrant from New Hampshire State Prison, and multiple felonies out of Salem, New Hampshire.

Residents in the area are asked to remain in their homes and report any suspicious activity to Salem Police.

No other information has been released.