Emergency shelter at transportation building closing, moving to Quincy

BOSTON - An emergency shelter for migrants and unhoused families at the state transportation building in Boston is closing Friday and the shelter is moving to Quincy.

The new shelter will open at Eastern Nazarene College's Cove Fine Arts Center. The shelter will be able to provide for 57 families, doubling the capacity of the transportation building. A clinical and safety risk assessment site will also be opening soon in Revere.

The state is currently at capacity, housing 7,500 migrant and unhoused families in emergency shelters and hotels across the state. A waitlist has been established for families looking for emergency housing.

Emergency Assistance Director General Scott Rice said an additional safety net site will open soon but didn't say where. He added Catholic Charities are operating a safety net site and United Way is hoping to open more soon.