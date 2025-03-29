How to watch Elite 8 March Madness games live for the 2025 NCAA Tournament

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Elite 8 stage of the 2025 NCAA March Madness tournament is set to deliver some of the most intense and highly anticipated matchups in this year's men's and women's college basketball season. With teams battling for a coveted spot in the Final Four, fans across the country are gearing up to watch the action unfold. Whether you're rooting for a Cinderella story, cheering on a powerhouse program or just enjoying the thrill of college basketball at its finest, you won't want to miss a second of these games.

If you're wondering how to catch every moment of the Elite 8, whether on TV or through a live stream, we've got you covered. This guide will walk you through the complete Elite 8 schedule, where to watch the games live and how to stream March Madness 2025 from anywhere.

What time do Elite 8 games start?

The Elite 8 marks one of the most thrilling rounds of March Madness, with teams just one win away from the prestigious Final Four. Whether you plan to watch from your couch, a sports bar or on the go via a streaming service, knowing when the action starts is the first step in securing your front-row seat to the excitement.

The men's games are scheduled for Saturday, March 29, and Sunday, March 30, 2025 and the women's games are scheduled for Sunday, March 30 and Monday, March 31, 2025. Exact matchups and tip-off times won't be finalized until the Sweet 16 concludes, but here's when the games are scheduled to start:

Men's Elite 8 schedule

Saturday, March 29

(1) Florida 84 , (3) Texas Tech 79

, (3) Texas Tech 79 (1) Duke 85, (2) Alabama 65

Sunday, March 30

(1) Houston 69 , (2) Tennessee 50

, (2) Tennessee 50 (1) Auburn 70, (2) Michigan State 64

Women's Elite 8 schedule

Sunday, March 30

(1) South Carolina 54 , (2) Duke 50

, (2) Duke 50 (1) UCLA 72, (3) LSU 65

Monday, March 31

(1) Texas vs. (2) TCU at 7 p.m. on ESPN

(1) Southern California vs. (2) UConn at 9 p.m. on ESPN

To ensure you don't miss a single buzzer-beater or game-winning shot, check out the official March Madness schedule, where the latest updates on game times and TV broadcasts will be posted.

How can you watch Elite 8 games with cable?

If you're a cable subscriber, watching the Elite 8 games is simple. Just tune into one of these official NCAA March Madness broadcast partners:

CBS: This year, CBS is home to select Elite 8 matchups, including some of the tournament's biggest showdowns.

This year, CBS is home to select Elite 8 matchups, including some of the tournament's biggest showdowns. TBS, TNT and truTV: These networks will air additional Elite 8 games, ensuring full coverage of this round.

For those who prefer the traditional TV experience, all you need to do is check your local listings and tune in at game time. Looking for a way to watch on the go? Many cable providers offer TV Everywhere apps, allowing you to log in and stream live games from your smartphone, tablet or computer.

How can you stream Elite 8 games without cable?

Cut the cord? No cable, no problem! There are multiple ways to ensure you don't miss a single buzzer-beater or game-winning shot. These streaming services let you stream the 2025 Elite 8 games live, so you never miss a moment of the action:

Paramount+: If your favorite games are airing on CBS, you can watch them live with a Paramount+ subscription. It's one of the most convenient ways to stream March Madness without a cable contract. Get started with Paramount+ here today.

If your favorite games are airing on CBS, you can watch them live with a Paramount+ subscription. It's one of the most convenient ways to stream March Madness without a cable contract. Get started with Paramount+ here today. Live TV streaming services: Platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV offer access to CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, ensuring you can catch every game. Many of these services provide free trial options, allowing you to watch March Madness without an immediate subscription commitment.

Platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV offer access to CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, ensuring you can catch every game. Many of these services provide free trial options, allowing you to watch March Madness without an immediate subscription commitment. NCAA March Madness Live App: A must-have for any basketball fan, this app lets you stream every game live. However, keep in mind that you may need a valid cable login to continue watching beyond a limited free preview period.

Want to enjoy the Elite 8 games with zero interruptions? Make sure your streaming service includes all the necessary networks so you won't miss a single shot, steal or upset.

Who is in the men's Elite 8?

The race to the Final Four is heating up, with the last remaining teams battling it out in the Sweet 16. While the official Elite 8 matchups haven't been determined yet (as of March 28, 2025), several powerhouse programs are still in contention.

Among the teams making deep runs in the tournament are No. 1 seeds Auburn, Duke, Florida, and Houston, all looking to solidify their spots in the Elite 8. However, March Madness is known for its surprises, so will a lower-seeded team make history and pull off a Cinderella story?

For real-time updates on which teams advance, keep an eye on the official NCAA March Madness bracket as the tournament unfolds.

What is the full Elite 8 schedule for March Madness 2025?

With only eight teams left in the tournament, the Elite 8 is where the intensity truly peaks. Every possession counts, and every game is a high-stakes battle for a ticket to the Final Four.

The full schedule — including matchups, game times, and TV channels — will be released as soon as the Sweet 16 concludes. Whether you plan to watch on cable, a streaming service or via the March Madness Live app, checking the official schedule is the best way to make sure you don't miss a second of the action.