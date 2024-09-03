There's a primary election in Massachusetts today. Here's what to know about voting and who's on the ballot.

Voter registration surging, firm finds Voter registration surging compared to 2020 election, data firm finds 06:18

BOSTON - It's primary Election Day in Massachusetts. More than 750,000 voters are expected to cast ballots in a variety of races across the state.

Here's what to know about voting on Tuesday and some of the notable races being contested on primary day.

What election is being held in Massachusetts today?

Massachusetts is holding its state primaries on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. The offices on the ballot are U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Governor's Councillor, State Senator, State Representative, Register of Deeds, Clerk of Courts and County Commissioner in some counties.

When are polls open in Massachusetts and where do I vote?

Polling hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. across Massachusetts. Click here to find your polling place.

Am I registered to vote in Massachusetts?

You can click here to check your voting registration status via the Secretary of the Commonwealth's website.

Massachusetts U.S. Senate primary election

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is seeking a third term in the U.S. Senate. She is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Three Republicans are competing to face Warren in the general election. They are engineer Robert Antonellis, Quincy City Council President Ian Cain and attorney John Deaton.

Click here to watch the full WBZ-TV debate that was held in August between the Republican candidates.

Massachusetts U.S. House primary election

None of the nine Democrats representing Massachusetts in Congress are facing primary challenges.

Republicans are only fielding candidates in two of the races. Robert Burke, James Govatsos and Daniel Kelly are vying to face Rep. Stephen Lynch of South Boston in the Eighth District. And Dan Sullivan is the sole Republican running to take on Rep. Bill Keating of Bourne in the Ninth District.

Massachusetts Governor's Council races

There are three competitive primary races for Governor's Councillor in Massachusetts, all on the Democratic side. The Governor's Council votes on judicial nominees and other appointments by the governor, and weighs in on pardons and commutations.

Four people are competing for the Democratic nomination for the currently vacant Second District seat in central Massachusetts. They are Tamisha Civil, Muriel Kramer, Sean Murphy and David Reservitz.

Incumbent District 3 Councillor Marilyn Petitto Delvaney of Watertown is being challenged again by Mara Dolan of Concord. And in the Fourth District, Christopher Iannella of Boston facing a primary challenge from Stacey Borden of Boston and Ronald Iacobucci of Quincy.

Suffolk County - Supreme Judicial Clerk of Courts

Boston City Councilor-at-Large Erin Murphy and public defender Alliston Cartwright are running to replace Maura Doyle as clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court of Suffolk County. Doyle is retiring after 28 years in the office. The clerk is responsible for the single justice caseload of Massachusetts' highest court and oversees bar admission in the state.

Voter registration scam warning

Secretary of State Bill Galvin said last week that some voters have reported getting text messages telling them they are not registered to vote and directs them to a link to supposedly fix issues with their registration. He said scammers may be trying to steal voters' personal information and emphasized that election officials in Massachusetts will never send text messages about voter registration.

Anyone with questions about their registration can go to www.VoteInMA.com