Massachusetts voters warned of text message scam about their registration

BOSTON - The Massachusetts primaries are next week and the head of the state's elections has a warning for voters about a potential text message scam.

Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin said Thursday that some voters have been getting texts telling them they're not registered to vote. The text includes a link to get them to register or fix the issue with their registration.

Galvin says don't ever click on that link because "it may be an effort to obtain information for nefarious purposes."

In a statement, he said election officials in Massachusetts will not text you about your voter registration.

"If anyone has any question about their registration, they should consult our website, www.VoteInMA.com or call their local election office directly," Galvin said. "Do not use any phone number or website provided in a text from an unknown person or organization."

You can find the phone numbers to local election offices in Massachusetts here.

When are the Massachusetts primaries?

Galvin is expecting more than 500,000 votes in the Democratic Primary and 250,000 votes in the Republican Primary in Massachusetts on Tuesday, September 3. Those are bigger turnouts than similar state primaries in 2012 and 2016, he said.

Primary voters in Massachusetts will be selecting candidates for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, in addition to several state-level and county offices. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Some cities and towns are still holding early voting. You can check your town's schedule here.

There are 68 days to go until Election Day on November 5.