Eddie Andelman, known as "godfather of sports radio," dead at 89

Eddie Andelman, a member of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame who is known by many as the "godfather of sports radio," has died.

Andelman's three sons announced their father's death. Eddie Andelman was 89 years old.

"Eddie Andelman was loved by his wife of fifty seven years, worshipped by his sons, and adored by his grandchildren. From humble roots in Dorchester, he went onto great success in business and broadcasting," the family said. "Some call him the godfather of sports radio. He certainly changed and elevated the sports radio game."

Andelman was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2011 after a career on Boston radio that spanned 42 years. A biography on the Hall of Fame's website says that Andelman "virtually invented the sports talk radio format."

In 1969, Andelman and two other hosts debuted "Sports Huddle," a live and interactive sports show on WEEI.

"Andelman's astute observations and good humor attracted fans of all ages to join the discussions. The show became a model for similar programs across the country," the Massachusetts Broadcast Hall of Fame wrote on its website. "As the audiences grew, the show expanded from a weekly Sunday night feature to a prime time weekday series and was a precursor of the all-sports radio format stations that we know today."

In 1989, Andelman hosted the first "Hot Dog Safari" in Boston, giving participants the chance to travel around the city in search of the best hot dogs. Phantom Gourmet later took over the event.

Decades of Hot Dog Safari events helped raise millions of dollars for cystic fibrosis research through the Joey Fund.

"Eddie worked tirelessly on the Hot Dog Safari for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation because he loved to give people a great time and he was thankful that his own family was healthy," Dave, Mike and Dan Andelman wrote. "There would be no Phantom Gourmet without Eddie Andelman. His passion and pride in the work, down to earth and sometimes irreverent style, and the reverence for small business owners and hard working people only enriched our lives and well as many others as well. We learned all that we do from our dad. He was one of a kind. He helped thousands and entertained millions. Eddie Andelman lived a truly incredible life."