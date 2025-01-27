Brockton man arrested in connection with shooting of 16-year-old girl in Easton

Teenage girl seriously injured in shooting at Easton apartment complex

EASTON - A Brockton man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a teenage girl in Easton earlier this month. The 16-year-old girl was shot in the face outside of a building at the Avalon apartment complex on Robert Drive on Jan. 14.

Eighteen-year-old Anthony Lopes of Brockton was arrested on Monday. He is charged with assault and battery with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a large capacity firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lopes on Monday morning and he was taken into custody without incident in Brockton.

Lopes was arraigned in Taunton District Court Monday afternoon. He was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Feb. 7.

Teenage girl shot in the face

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, was shot in the face outside the apartment building where she lived. Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said, "It was a horrific scene for the officers involved."

Anthony Lopes of Brockton was arrested in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old in Easton. Easton Police

She was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and then med-flighted to a Boston hospital. She remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The suspects fled before officers arrived at the apartment building after the shooting. Police seized two cars and Lopes was initially arrested for possession of a firearm.

Police believe the victim was targeted. Investigators said they have video from surveillance and doorbell cameras.

The investigation remains active and ongoing by Easton Police Detectives and State Police Detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.