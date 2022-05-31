Watch CBS News
Local News

Animal control removes large snake after Fairhaven salon workers call for help

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FAIRHAVEN - Animal control saved the day after workers at a Fairhaven nail salon made a frightening discovery behind their Main Street building.

The employees at the Karizma beauty salon called for help after spotting a large snake.

"With the quick hands of police officer Jimmy Bettencourt we were able to secure this Eastern milk snake and bring him to a place where he won't cause people to scream," animal control said in a Facebook post.

eastern milk snake
The Eastern milk snake removed by animal control Fairhaven animal control

The agency said Eastern milk snakes are often confused with rattle snakes, but they are native to the area and not poisonous. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 31, 2022 / 4:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.