Animal control removes large snake after Fairhaven salon workers call for help

FAIRHAVEN - Animal control saved the day after workers at a Fairhaven nail salon made a frightening discovery behind their Main Street building.

The employees at the Karizma beauty salon called for help after spotting a large snake.

"With the quick hands of police officer Jimmy Bettencourt we were able to secure this Eastern milk snake and bring him to a place where he won't cause people to scream," animal control said in a Facebook post.

The Eastern milk snake removed by animal control Fairhaven animal control

The agency said Eastern milk snakes are often confused with rattle snakes, but they are native to the area and not poisonous.