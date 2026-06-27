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Video shows duck boat flipped over while exiting Charles River in Cambridge

By
Riley Rourke
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Riley Rourke is a digital producer for CBS Boston. She has worked at WBZ-TV since graduating from Emerson College in 2023.
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Riley Rourke,
Penny Kmitt
Penny Kmitt
Penny Kmitt
Penny Kmitt is a reporter for WBZ-TV's morning news. She joined the station in December 2023 from CBS-affiliate WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.
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Penny Kmitt

/ CBS Boston

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Video shows a duck boat filled with people flipped over while exiting the Charles River in Cambridge on Saturday. 

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The duck boat was halfway out of the water at the time it flipped.  CBS Boston

The boat had originally broken down while in the water, forcing another to tow it out, according to WBZ-TV's Penny Kmitt, who was on board the other boat at the time. While exiting the river in the Lynch Family Skate Park just after 3 p.m., the rope towing the boat snapped, sending the duck boat backward before it tipped sideways. 

Officials have not confirmed if anyone was hurt in the incident. There is no more information available. 

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