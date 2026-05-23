Woman hit by Duck Boat near Faneuil Hall in Boston, "I saw a lot of blood"

A woman was injured after being struck by a duck boat while crossing a street near Boston's Faneuil Hall on Friday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Union and North Streets in Boston, near Faneuil Hall. Boston Police said that the Duck Boat driver was making a turn when they struck a woman in the crosswalk.

A witness who made the initial 911 call described the moments after the crash in an interview with WBZ-TV.

"Right as I had crossed the street, we heard a loud crash and a crunch," said Ciara Aguilar. "We saw the woman and she was sitting on the ground."

The victim was apparently carrying a bag full of cat food at the time of the crash. Ciara Aguilar

Aguilar explained that she was unsure if the crosswalk sign was lit for pedestrians at the time of the accident.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. Officials did not immediately release information about the extent of her injuries, but Boston Duck Tours said she had a "minor injury." Aguilar said that the woman was wearing a neck brace and had mentioned just having surgery.

"I saw a lot of blood. There was blood coming out of her mouth. I didn't know if there was blood coming out of her head," Aguilar told WBZ-TV. "We were trying to get her to stay on the ground."

The victim then allegedly tried to get up and confront the Duck Boat driver. Witnesses were able to convince the woman to stay on the ground. At the same time, a man approached the scene and said he was an internal medicine doctor. Aguilar said he helped the woman before EMS and police arrived.

The Duck Boat was full of people at the time of the accident, who were asked to exit.

"I had thought people were just in shock at what happened and weren't sure what was going on; it all happened so quickly," she said.

Boston Duck Tours released a statement on the incident, saying "safety is the number one priority at Boston Duck Tours, which includes significant investment in training, technology, and equipment."

There was no damage to the Duck Boat, according to Boston Police. No arrests have been made. Boston Police are investigating.