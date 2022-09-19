Drinking tea could help reduce your chance of getting diabetes
BOSTON -- Drinking tea could help reduce your chance of getting diabetes but you may need to drink a lot of it to get that benefit.
Research being presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes looked at data on more than a million adults and found that drinking at least four cups of black, green, or oolong tea a day was associated with a 17% lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.
Tea contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds which could also help reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer.
