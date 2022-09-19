Watch CBS News
Local News

Drinking tea could help reduce your chance of getting diabetes

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

HealthWatch: Next round of COVID boosters; benefits of tea; why you're exhausted after work
HealthWatch: Next round of COVID boosters; benefits of tea; why you're exhausted after work 02:41

BOSTON -- Drinking tea could help reduce your chance of getting diabetes but you may need to drink a lot of it to get that benefit.

Research being presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes looked at data on more than a million adults and found that drinking at least four cups of black, green, or oolong tea a day was associated with a 17% lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. 

Tea contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds which could also help reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 5:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.