Massachusetts veterans take to the skies again with "Dream Flights" in World War II-era aircraft

Some of the oldest military veterans in Massachusetts were honored with special flights on Friday in a World War II-era aircraft.

The nonprofit organization Dream Flights honored senior veterans from Alliance Health and Human Services with free flights in a restored Stearman biplane, taking off from Norwood Airport.

"We give them an opportunity to kind of relive their military moments," said Al Bailey with Alliance Health and Human Services. "And the exciting part is some of their family members never saw them fly or never saw them in service."

"Very rewarding"

Jeff Klosky is the volunteer pilot who took the veterans to the sky.

"It is very rewarding. We don't get paid in cash, but we get paid in smiles and it's very addictive," Klosky said. "I keep coming back. This is my sixth season doing it and just to put a smile on a veteran's face is totally worth everything we do."

The first to get into the open cockpit was Joe Tetrault.

"I've been on it before, they're all right," he said.

Tetrault is a 90-year-old Korean War veteran and just being at the airport sparked some memories.

"It brings me back to the younger days when I was a kid that I flew on this plane," he said.

Tetrault's daughter Jeanne was beaming with pride.

"He's so amazing and he's been through so much that this is just one more thing for him to try and achieve," she said. "He's just my hero."

Honoring veterans

Joan Stafford, who turns 95 in a few days, is flying in honor of her late husband Robert.

"My husband would be so proud because he used to fly out of Norwood and he loved airplanes," she said.

It was "mission accomplished" after a successful day of flying in Norwood.

"It's great to get them in the plane, and when you get them back, the worst response I've gotten is a huge smile," Klosky said.