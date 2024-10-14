Patriots fans putting their hope in Drake Maye after quarterback makes first career start

Drake Maye looked poised and other takeaways from his first career start for Patriots

BOSTON -After a home loss to the Texans which included some high points by rookie quarterback, Drake Maye, some fans say they are fully ready to put their faith in the 22-year-old.

Drake Maye makes career start

"I think he did really well yesterday, especially that first long bomb that he sent," said Amanda Zubrowski.

Maye threw three touchdown passes in his first career start game.

"I feel better with Maye. Yea, I think things are on the up," said Derrick Kenney from Medford.

But the Patriots ultimately lost to the Texans 21 to 41 at Gillette Stadium.

"I'm feeling pretty good. I think our offensive line is a little alarming," Kenney explained.

"That's the definition of a Patriots fan. Always half beaten down, always half hopeful," Zubroswki smiled.

Sports radio behind Maye

Maye's performance and his future were all the talk of talk radio on Monday. Scott Zolak, the co-host of Zolak and Bertrand on 98.5 the Sports Hub said the Patriots need to continue with Maye at the helm.

"I think Drake now has the arm, the ability, the feet, the size to spread the ball around and make football fun to watch again in here in New England," Zolak said.

Bertrand also chastised the team for not building more support around Maye.

"The only reason you have something to believe in in the future of this team is number 10," he said.

The Patriots ProShop saw an uptick in sales of Maye jerseys on Monday.

"I called her [friend] and she's switching from Gonzalez to Drake. Maye day!" Robin Lions said while buying a jersey at the ProShop.

The question now is whether the team will keep Maye as its starter.

"I think you ride with this kid," Zolak said.