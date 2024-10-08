The Draconid meteor shower peaks tonight. Here's where to look in Massachusetts.

BOSTON - The Draconid meteor shower peaks tonight. While this is not typically one of the better shows of the year, there are a few reasons why you shouldn't completely write this one off if you're viewing from Massachusetts.

When and where to see the Draconid meteor shower

Typically, we have to wait until after midnight to see the best meteor showers as they almost always appear to emanate from constellations that rise above the horizon late at night.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The Draconids get their name from their origin constellation Draco, "The Dragon" which is located in the northern sky. Therefore, we should be able to see some meteors earlier in the evening, really any time after dark.

More good news, the viewing conditions look great. Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night and there will be very little natural light pollution as the waxing crescent moon will be setting shortly after 9 p.m. The only real bright object in the sky will be the planet Venus in the western sky.

How to see the Draconid meteor shower

As always, to maximize your chances of see a few shooting stars, you should find a location with as little artificial light as possible and also one with a wide, unobstructed view of the sky.

A fisherman watches a meteor during the Draconid meteor shower over England in October 2021. Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

Best case scenario, you may catch one meteor every five minutes or so. It's not a blockbuster show, but still pretty cool.

2024 astronomical events

2024 may very well go down as one of the best astronomical years ever.

With just a little bit of effort, you could easily have checked several bucket list items in the last several months.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

On Sunday night we had a great view of the northern lights, right in our backyard. This shot is from Peter in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

The northern lights over Massachusetts. Peter in Gloucester

October is going to be another fantastic month in the night sky.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The "naked-eye" comet discussed at the end of September is set to make a comeback. More on that later in the week.