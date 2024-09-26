Comet may be visible to the naked eye in Massachusetts. Here's how to see C/2023 A3.

Comet A3 could be bright enough to see with naked eye

BOSTON - There is the potential that a "naked-eye" comet will be visible over Massachusetts for the next few days. In simpler terms, that means a comet that can be seen without the aid of binoculars or a telescope.

When to see comet A3

Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS reaches its perihelion on Friday. This marks its closest pass by our sun in its 80,000 year-long orbit. It is expected that the comet will be just bright enough to see with the naked eye for several days starting this Friday and lasting through Monday of next week.

In order to have a chance at catching a glimpse, you will need to get up early, have a clear view of the east-southeastern horizon and, of course, have clear skies.

The comet will be just a few degrees above the ESE horizon and be visible for less than an hour, right before sunrise.

Comet trail could be visible in night sky

Comet viewing can be a difficult sport. Nothing is guaranteed with respect to its brightness, so it may be wise to grab a pair of binoculars just in case. Astronomers feel fairly certain that at least some of the comet's large, dusty tail should be visible.

After Monday, folks in the northern hemisphere will be unable to see the comet for several days. It is forecast to re-emerge low in the western horizon around Oct. 12 for a few more days of potential viewing.

This has been a banner year for stargazing. In 2024 alone, you had the opportunity to see a total solar eclipse, a partial lunar eclipse, one of the most amazing auroral displays (northern lights) in decades and also a couple of decent meteor showers.

We may be able to check one more thing off your astronomical bucket list.

As far as the weather goes, we have a nice stretch coming up Friday through Monday with just some occasional passing clouds.

We will update you on the viewing chances this weekend and again before the next window later in October. As always, if you happen to snap a picture, we would love to see it. You can send it along to weather@wbztv.com